WM Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings with Sustainability Focus

WM, formerly known as Waste Management, is North America’s leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions, offering services such as waste collection, recycling, and disposal to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers across the U.S. and Canada.

In the third quarter of 2025, WM reported significant financial growth, with double-digit increases in cash flow from operations. This growth was driven by disciplined growth strategies, cost optimization, and expansion in sustainability initiatives, including the completion of new renewable natural gas facilities and recycling projects.

Key financial highlights include a 14.9% increase in total company revenue, reaching $6.443 billion, and an adjusted operating EBITDA margin of 30.6%. The Collection and Disposal business achieved a record-setting margin, while the Recycling Processing and Sales segment faced challenges due to lower commodity prices. Additionally, the integration of WM Healthcare Solutions contributed to the company’s diversified service offerings.

WM’s strategic investments in sustainability and healthcare solutions are expected to continue driving economic and environmental value. The company remains on track to achieve its full-year earnings and free cash flow guidance, with a focus on maximizing customer lifetime value and disciplined capital allocation.

Looking ahead, WM is optimistic about its financial performance in 2026, projecting significant free cash flow growth and continued strong shareholder returns. The company is committed to leveraging its operational strengths and strategic initiatives to maintain its leadership position in the environmental solutions sector.

