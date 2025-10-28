Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Revises Annual Caps and Renews Master Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2481) ) has provided an update.

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd has announced a revision of the annual caps for add-on services related to heat services equipment under its existing agreement with Shuangliang Eco-Energy. The company has also renewed its master agreement for an additional three years, extending its partnership with Shuangliang Eco-Energy until 2028. This renewal and revision are part of the company’s strategy to maintain its market position and ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions, requiring reporting and annual review but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing heat services-related equipment, devices, and materials.

