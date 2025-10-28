Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Announces Auditor Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd Class H ( (HK:2481) ) has issued an update.

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd announced the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as its auditor due to a disagreement over audit fees for the year ending December 31, 2025. The company plans to appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the new auditor, citing factors such as resources, experience, and cost-effectiveness, which are deemed beneficial for the company’s audit process and shareholder interests.

Wise Living Technology Co., Ltd is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

