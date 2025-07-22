Wisdom Education Expands Financial Portfolio with New Loan Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6068) ) is now available.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Ruixing Logistics, has entered into several loan agreements with different companies, including Zhongyou, Junzhuo, Duzheng, and Jinmuli. These loans, totaling RMB90,280,000, are funded by the company’s internal resources and are set for a one-year term with varying interest rates. This strategic move indicates Wisdom Education’s active role in financial lending, potentially enhancing its financial portfolio and influence in the market.

