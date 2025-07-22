Wisdom Education Completes Internal Control Review on Connected Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6068) ) has provided an announcement.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. has completed an internal control review, focusing on the management of connected transactions and compliance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The review, conducted by a special committee, assessed the company’s internal control systems and identified measures to ensure fair and transparent connected transactions. The company has established a comprehensive Connected Transaction Management Policy, which includes a framework for identifying and managing connected persons, ensuring compliance, and maintaining a connected persons register.

More about Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the education sector. The company focuses on providing educational services and has a significant presence in the market, particularly in managing connected transactions and compliance with relevant listing rules.

Average Trading Volume: 1,186,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$231.8M

Learn more about 6068 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue