Winsome Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Winsome Resources Limited ( (AU:WR1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Winsome Resources Limited has announced the details for its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 26, 2025, at the Claremont Football Club in Western Australia. The meeting is significant for shareholders as it will impact their shareholding, and they are encouraged to seek professional advice on voting matters. Only those registered as shareholders by 4:00 pm on November 24, 2025, will be eligible to vote.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WR1) stock is a Buy with a A$0.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Winsome Resources Limited stock, see the AU:WR1 Stock Forecast page.

Average Trading Volume: 731,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.11M

