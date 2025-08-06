Wing Tai Properties Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wing Tai Properties Limited ( (HK:0369) ) has issued an announcement.

Wing Tai Properties Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0369) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wing Tai Properties Limited stock, see the HK:0369 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wing Tai Properties Limited

Wing Tai Properties Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with a focus on property development and management. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and engages in various real estate activities through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 120,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.32B

For detailed information about 0369 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue