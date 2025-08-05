Wing On Co. Reports Reduced Losses Amid Investment Gains

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wing On Co. International Ltd. ( (HK:0289) ) has provided an announcement.

Wing On Company International Ltd. has announced a reduction in its losses for the first half of 2025, with a loss of HK$150.4 million compared to HK$239.6 million in the same period of 2024. This improvement is attributed to a significant gain from its investment portfolio, despite a decrease in income from its investment properties and increased losses in its department store operations due to changing consumer habits and reduced demand for office space.

More about Wing On Co. International Ltd.

Wing On Company International Ltd. is a diversified company incorporated in Bermuda, with operations spanning investment properties and department stores. The company focuses on managing investment properties in Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia, and operates department stores, primarily serving the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 26,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.67B

