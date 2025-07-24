Winfull Group Holdings Enters Third Supplemental Loan Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Winfull Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:0183) ) has provided an update.

Winfull Group Holdings Limited has entered into a third supplemental loan agreement with P L Technology Limited, maintaining a revolving loan limit of HK$30,000,000. The agreement, which follows previous amendments, is designed to continue generating interest income while managing credit risks, supported by satisfactory credit assessments and the borrower’s payment history.

More about Winfull Group Holdings Limited

Winfull Group Holdings Limited operates in the investment sector, focusing on providing financial services including loan transactions. The company is involved in offering revolving loans to various clients, aiming to generate interest income and manage financial risks effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 213,236

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$153.1M

