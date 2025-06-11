Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Approvals

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0287) ) has provided an update.

Winfair Investment Co., Ltd. has announced that a board meeting is scheduled for June 24, 2025, to approve financial statements and consider the payment of a final dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This meeting is crucial as it will determine the financial distribution to shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s market position and investor relations.

More about Winfair Investment Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 10,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$150M

