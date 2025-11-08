Windsor Machines Limited’s Q3 2025 Monitoring Report Shows No Deviation in Fund Utilization

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Windsor Machines Limited ( (IN:WINDMACHIN) ).

Windsor Machines Limited has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The report, issued by ICRA Limited, confirms that there are no deviations in the utilization of proceeds from the company’s preferential issue, aligning with the stated objectives. This reflects positively on the company’s financial management and adherence to regulatory requirements, potentially strengthening stakeholder confidence.

More about Windsor Machines Limited

Windsor Machines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of plastic processing machinery. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and is known for its innovative solutions in the plastic processing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 3,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.09B INR

