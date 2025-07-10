Windfall Geotek Enhances Landmine Detection with Strategic Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Windfall Geotek ( (TSE:WIN) ) has provided an update.

Windfall Geotek has appointed Major-General Pierre Daigle to its Advisory Committee to enhance its landmine detection efforts using AI technology. Daigle’s extensive experience in leadership and resource management, particularly within the Canadian Forces, is expected to aid the company in collaborating with military organizations. This strategic move aims to strengthen Windfall Geotek’s position in the industry by broadening its AI applications beyond mineral exploration, potentially increasing stakeholder value.

Windfall Geotek is a pioneering company in the field of Artificial Intelligence, specializing in AI-driven exploration for over 20 years. The company integrates AI into mineral exploration, utilizing data analysis to identify high-potential mineral targets. Windfall Geotek is expanding its applications to include landmine detection, leveraging its expertise in AI and data mining techniques.

