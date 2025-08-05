Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3183) ) is now available.

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 12.7% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 21.2% compared to the same period last year. The company’s forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicates continued growth, with expected net sales of 83,500 million yen and a profit attributable to owners of the parent of 2,050 million yen, reflecting a 1.5% increase.

More about WIN-Partners Co., Ltd.

WIN-Partners Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that involves financial services or products. The company focuses on providing consolidated financial results and forecasts, which are crucial for stakeholders and investors.

Average Trading Volume: 18,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen37.84B

