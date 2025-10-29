Wilton Resources’ Subsidiary Releases Q1 2025 Financials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited ( (SG:5F7) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited announced that its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia Tbk, has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2025. These statements, prepared according to Indonesian Financial Accounting Standards, have not been reviewed by the company’s board. Additionally, Wilton Resources has received an extension from the Singapore Exchange Regulation to release its half-year financial results by November 14, 2025.

More about Wilton Resources Corporation Limited

Wilton Resources Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and production. Its subsidiary, PT Wilton Makmur Indonesia Tbk, is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 22,875,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$41.98M

