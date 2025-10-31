Wilmar International Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Wilmar International ( (WLMIF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wilmar International presented to its investors.

Wilmar International Limited is a leading agribusiness group headquartered in Singapore, engaged in the cultivation, processing, and merchandising of a wide range of agricultural commodities, with a significant presence in the food products and feed industries.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Wilmar International reported a mixed financial performance. The company saw a significant increase in core net profit, driven by strong operational results across its core segments, but faced a net loss due to a substantial payment related to a legal decision in Indonesia.

The company’s revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 7.4% year-over-year, reaching approximately US$19.1 billion. Core net profit surged by 71.6% to US$357.2 million, supported by robust performance in the food products segment, particularly in China, and favorable results in the feed and industrial products segment. However, a net loss of US$347.7 million was reported due to a US$712.3 million payment stemming from an Indonesian court ruling.

Despite the challenges, Wilmar’s cash flow from operating activities improved significantly, with a 70% increase to US$2.14 billion in the third quarter. The company also managed to reduce its net debt by 11.6% to US$16.48 billion, reflecting improved financial stability.

Looking ahead, Wilmar International remains cautiously optimistic about its performance for the remainder of the year. The company expects resilience in its business operations, barring any adverse changes in international government policies, and anticipates satisfactory results moving forward.

