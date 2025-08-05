Wilmar International Faces Investigation Over Rice Quality Allegations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wilmar International ( (SG:F34) ) just unveiled an update.

Wilmar International Limited is currently under investigation by the Indonesian National Police Food Task Force due to alleged rice quality violations involving its subsidiary, PT Padi Indonesia Maju. Three employees from PT PIM, including its President Director, have been named as suspects for allegedly selling rice that does not meet packaging quality standards. Wilmar denies these allegations and is cooperating with authorities to resolve the matter.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:F34) stock is a Hold with a S$3.44 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wilmar International stock, see the SG:F34 Stock Forecast page.

Wilmar International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the agribusiness industry, focusing on the production and distribution of agricultural commodities, including rice. The company is known for its extensive operations in the Asia-Pacific region, with a significant market focus on food products.

Average Trading Volume: 6,506,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$18.29B

