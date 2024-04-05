Willis Lease Finance Welcomes New Independent Director

An announcement from Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) is now available.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation has announced the appointment of Colm Barrington as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective April 3, 2024. This strategic move comes after the resignation of Robert Keady, which took effect on April 1, 2024. The decision was made following the advice of the Board’s independent members, reflecting the company’s commitment to strong and effective governance.

