Willfar Information Technology Sees Revenue and Profit Growth in H1 2025

The latest announcement is out from Wasion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3393) ).

Willfar Information Technology Company Limited, majority-owned by Wasion Holdings Limited, reported an 11.88% increase in revenue and a 12.13% rise in profit for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the growth in financial performance, shareholders and investors are cautioned that the unaudited financial information is limited to Willfar Information Technology’s operations and does not provide a comprehensive view of the entire group’s business activities.

More about Wasion Holdings Limited

Wasion Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the technology sector. It holds a significant stake in Willfar Information Technology Company Limited, which is listed on the science and technology innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,535,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.9B

