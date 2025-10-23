Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth and ESG Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB ( (SE:WIHL) ) has shared an update.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB reported a strong third quarter with a 4% increase in rental income and a 12% rise in income from property management. The company has integrated ESG elements into its operations, achieving recognition as a leader in sustainability benchmarks, and continues to invest in growth markets, positioning itself well for future opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:WIHL) stock is a Hold with a SEK105.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB stock, see the SE:WIHL Stock Forecast page.

Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB is a leading property company focusing on commercial properties in the Öresund region, with a significant presence in Malmö, Helsingborg, Lund, and Copenhagen. The company holds a property portfolio valued at SEK 63 billion and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

Average Trading Volume: 293,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK30.31B

