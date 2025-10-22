Wickes Group PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wickes Group ( (GB:WIX) ) has shared an announcement.

Wickes Group PLC has announced the purchase of 49,012 of its own ordinary shares at a consistent price of 217 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction brings the total number of shares repurchased to over 7 million, which will be canceled, resulting in an updated share capital of 235,055,105 shares. This move is likely aimed at consolidating the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WIX) stock is a Hold with a £225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wickes Group stock, see the GB:WIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WIX is a Neutral.

Wickes Group’s overall stock score reflects moderate financial health with strong cash flow but challenges in revenue growth and high leverage. Technical indicators suggest potential resistance and bearish momentum, while valuation metrics indicate fair value with an attractive dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Wickes Group

Wickes Group PLC operates in the home improvement retail industry, offering a range of products and services including building materials, home improvement supplies, and related services. The company focuses on providing quality products to both DIY enthusiasts and professional builders.

Average Trading Volume: 622,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £493.6M

