Whitestone REIT’s Positive Earnings Call Highlights Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Whitestone REIT’s Positive Earnings Call Highlights Growth

Whitestone REIT’s Positive Earnings Call Highlights Growth

Whitestone Reit ((WSR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Whitestone REIT was marked by a largely positive sentiment, highlighting the company’s significant achievements in occupancy rates, net operating income (NOI) growth, and leasing spreads. The call underscored the company’s improved credit facility and successful asset recycling efforts, which are expected to bolster Whitestone’s growth trajectory. Despite challenges such as increased real estate taxes and pending resolutions in the Pillarstone joint venture, the positive aspects of the call outweighed these hurdles.

Near Record Occupancy

Whitestone REIT reported an impressive occupancy rate of 94.2% this quarter, reflecting a 30 basis point increase from the previous quarter. This achievement underscores the company’s strong leasing performance and sets a positive tone for the remainder of the year.

Same-Store Net Operating Income Growth

The company experienced a 4.8% increase in same-store net operating income, driven by robust leasing activities in Texas and Arizona. This growth is a testament to Whitestone’s strategic focus on enhancing shop space leases in key markets.

Improved Credit Facility Terms

Whitestone REIT successfully extended and improved its credit facility terms, a strategic move that locks down a crucial variable for achieving long-term core funds from operations (FFO) per share growth targets of 5% to 7%.

Increased Average Base Rent

The average base rent for Whitestone REIT rose to $25.59, marking an 8.2% increase over the third quarter of last year and a 26% increase over the past four years, translating to a 5.9% compound annual growth rate.

Strong Leasing Spreads

The company reported a straight-line leasing spread of 19.3% for the quarter, continuing its impressive streak of 14 consecutive quarters with spreads above 17%.

Successful Asset Recycling

Whitestone disposed of the Sugar Park Plaza property in Houston after enhancing its NOI by 22% over the last three years. The company plans further acquisitions and dispositions by year-end, signaling a proactive asset management strategy.

Real Estate Tax Increases

The quarter saw a significant uptick in real estate tax accruals, particularly in Texas, due to the state’s inconsistent real estate valuation process. This increase presents a challenge that the company is actively addressing.

Leverage Ratios

Whitestone’s debt-to-EBITDAre ratio stood at 7.2% as of the third quarter, with expectations for improvement in the fourth quarter, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining healthy leverage metrics.

Pillarstone Joint Venture Settlement Pending

While a settlement has been reached in the Pillarstone joint venture, court approval is still pending, with proceeds distribution expected in December. This resolution is anticipated to positively impact the company’s financial standing.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Whitestone REIT’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a 94.2% occupancy rate and a 4.8% growth in same-store NOI. The company expects redevelopment efforts to contribute an additional 1% to same-store NOI growth over the next few years. Core FFO per share is targeted to grow between 5% and 7% annually, with a reiterated 2025 core FFO per share guidance of $1.03 to $1.07. The company also improved its same-store NOI growth range to 3.5% to 4.5%.

In conclusion, Whitestone REIT’s earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s current performance and future prospects. With strong occupancy rates, NOI growth, and strategic financial maneuvers, Whitestone is well-positioned for continued success, despite facing some challenges in the real estate tax landscape and joint venture settlements.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement