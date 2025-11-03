Whitefield Income Limited Launches Share Purchase Plan for Eligible Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Whitefield income limited ( (AU:WHI) ).

Whitefield Income Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase up to A$30,000 of shares at a discount, without brokerage fees. This initiative aims to raise capital for investment purposes, with a cap of A$40 million or 30 million shares, and offers shareholders an attractive annualized gross yield of 7.5% on the SPP issue price. The SPP will close on 28 November 2025, and shares will be entitled to dividends payable on 31 December 2025.

More about Whitefield income limited

Whitefield Income Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment strategies and income generation for its shareholders. The company is known for offering investment opportunities and managing shareholder dividends, primarily targeting investors in Australia and New Zealand.

Average Trading Volume: 123,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$230M

