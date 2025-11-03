Whitefield Income Limited Announces New Securities Purchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitefield income limited ( (AU:WHI) ) has issued an announcement.

Whitefield Income Limited has announced a new securities purchase plan, proposing to issue up to 48,090,273 fully paid ordinary securities. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially strengthening its market position and offering stakeholders an opportunity to invest further in the company’s growth.

Whitefield Income Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on income-generating investments. The company is known for offering various securities and investment products, primarily targeting investors looking for stable income streams.

Average Trading Volume: 123,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$230M

