Whitebark Energy Corrects AGM Notice for Shareholders

Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ) has provided an announcement.

Whitebark Energy Limited has issued a corrected version of its Notice of Annual General Meeting due to formatting and reference errors in the previously released document. The corrected notice and proxy form have been or will be dispatched to shareholders, ensuring accurate information is provided for the upcoming meeting, which is crucial for shareholder engagement and voting.

More about Whitebark Energy Ltd

Whitebark Energy Limited is an Australian exploration and development company focused on high-impact energy assets. The company is advancing projects in South Australia’s Officer Basin and the Warro Gas Field in the Perth Basin, aiming to deliver scale and long-term value for shareholders. With a refreshed strategy and experienced management team, Whitebark is committed to disciplined growth and unlocking opportunities across Australia’s evolving energy landscape.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.92M

For detailed information about WBE stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

