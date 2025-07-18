White Mountains Completes $150M Investment in BroadStreet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

White Mountains Insurance Group ( (WTM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, White Mountains Insurance Group, along with Ethos Capital and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, completed a $150 million strategic investment in BroadStreet Partners, a leading middle-market insurance brokerage. This investment marks a significant milestone for BroadStreet, which specializes in commercial and personal property & casualty and employee benefits solutions, by supporting its growth trajectory and enhancing its market position through partnerships with independent insurance agencies.

More about White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company, traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange. The company provides financial services and is involved in strategic investments.

Current Market Cap: $4.58B

