Whitbread PLC Advances Share Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ).

Whitbread PLC has announced the purchase of 1,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buy-back program initiated earlier in May 2025. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure. Since the start of the buy-back program, Whitbread has acquired over 4.4 million shares, impacting the total number of voting rights and potentially affecting shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Hold with a £2800.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitbread stock, see the GB:WTB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call drive the score, supported by solid technical indicators. Valuation is a moderate factor, with the P/E ratio and dividend yield providing a balanced view. The company’s strategic initiatives and efficiency gains are significant positives, despite some market challenges.

More about Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotels and restaurants. It is known for its Premier Inn hotel chain and various restaurant brands, catering to a broad market segment in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 525,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.25B

