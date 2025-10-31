Whirlpool Corporation Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Whirlpool Corporation ( (WHR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Whirlpool Corporation presented to its investors.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading home appliance company known for its innovative products in the kitchen and laundry sectors, operating primarily in the Americas with a strong focus on improving life at home. In its latest third-quarter earnings report, Whirlpool Corporation announced a year-over-year revenue growth, driven by new product launches in North America, despite facing challenges such as tariffs and inventory loading from Asian competitors. The company reported a GAAP net earnings margin of 1.8% and ongoing earnings per diluted share of $2.09, with a structural cost reduction of approximately $50 million. However, the results were impacted by a non-cash loss from its equity in Beko Europe B.V. Looking ahead, Whirlpool has narrowed its full-year earnings outlook, expecting GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $6.00 and ongoing earnings per diluted share of approximately $7.00. The company remains confident in its core fundamentals and plans to continue investing in its U.S.-based facilities to support future growth.

