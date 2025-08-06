Wheeler Real Estate Adjusts Convertible Notes Conversion Price

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wheeler Real Estate Investment ( (WHLR) ) has provided an update.

In August 2025, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. adjusted the conversion price of its 7.00% Subordinated Convertible Notes due 2031 to approximately $2.00 per share, representing a 45% discount from the previous conversion rate. This adjustment followed the redemption of 35,981 shares of Series D Preferred Stock, settled through the issuance of 410,202 shares of Common Stock. The company has processed a total of 371 redemption requests to date, issuing approximately 712,000 shares of Common Stock. The next redemption date is set for September 5, 2025, with registered Common Stock to be used for settlement.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by strong operational efficiency and cash flow management, offset by high financial leverage and low profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the stock’s valuation is unappealing due to a zero P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors together lead to a moderate risk assessment for the stock.

More about Wheeler Real Estate Investment

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on managing and investing in retail properties. The company is known for its Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and Common Stock offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.38M

