Wheaton Precious Metals Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Wheaton Precious Metals ( (WPM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wheaton Precious Metals presented to its investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals is a leading precious metals streaming company, primarily involved in acquiring and managing high-quality, long-life, low-cost mining assets. The company operates in the mining sector, offering investors exposure to commodity price leverage and exploration potential with reduced risk compared to traditional mining companies.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Wheaton Precious Metals announced record revenue, earnings, and cash flow for the first nine months of the year. The company highlighted its strategic advancements, including the ramp-up of production at key projects and the announcement of a new gold stream at the Hemlo Mine, which underscores its commitment to long-term value creation.

Key financial metrics from the report include a third-quarter revenue of $476 million, a net earnings record of $367 million, and operating cash flow of $383 million. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share. Wheaton’s balance sheet remains strong, with $1.2 billion in cash and no debt, alongside an undrawn $2 billion revolving credit facility. The company continues to advance its growth profile with ongoing construction at several development projects and strategic joint ventures.

Wheaton’s management remains optimistic about the future, maintaining its annual production guidance of 600,000 to 670,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2025. The company anticipates a 40% increase in annual production by 2029, with further growth expected in the following years. Wheaton’s strategic investments and operational advancements position it well for continued success in the precious metals market.

