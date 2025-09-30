WH Smith PLC Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WH Smith ( (GB:SMWH) ) has issued an announcement.

WH Smith PLC announced that as of 30 September 2025, its capital comprises 126,453,145 ordinary shares with voting rights, with no shares held in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SMWH) stock is a Hold with a £7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WH Smith stock, see the GB:SMWH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SMWH is a Neutral.

WH Smith’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong financial performance, which is offset by bearish technical indicators and a high valuation. The company’s high leverage and potential overvaluation are significant risks, while the lack of recent earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

WH Smith PLC is a prominent company in the retail industry, primarily offering a range of products including books, stationery, and convenience items. The company has a significant presence in travel and high street locations, focusing on providing essential goods to travelers and everyday consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 763,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £844.5M

