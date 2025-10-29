WH Group Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2025

Wh Group ( (WHGLY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wh Group presented to its investors.

WH Group Limited is a leading global pork company involved in hog farming, slaughtering, and the production and sale of packaged meats, operating primarily in China, North America, and Europe.

In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, WH Group Limited announced an 8.5% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching $20.5 billion. The company also reported a rise in operating profit by 7.3% and an 8.0% increase in profit attributable to owners, highlighting a strong financial performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Key financial metrics revealed a mixed performance across different segments. The sales volume of packaged meats saw a slight decline of 2.2%, while pork sales volume increased by 8.4%. Notably, the pork segment’s operating profit surged by 75.6%, driven by a significant turnaround in North America’s hog production business. However, the packaged meats segment experienced a decrease in operating profit due to higher raw material costs and reduced demand in China.

Additionally, WH Group completed a secondary public offering of its subsidiary, Smithfield Foods, on the Nasdaq, generating net proceeds of $505 million. This move allowed the company to distribute a special dividend of approximately $495 million to its shareholders, maintaining a strong equity interest of 87% in Smithfield.

Looking forward, WH Group’s management remains focused on enhancing its core packaged meats business and expanding its pork operations. Despite potential challenges from global political and trade uncertainties, the company aims to maintain high profitability and deliver stable, positive results by leveraging its strategies of industrialization, diversification, globalization, and digitalization.

