Westpac Banking Corporation: 2025 Financial Performance Overview

Westpac Banking Corporation ( (WEBNF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Westpac Banking Corporation presented to its investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation, established in 1817, is one of Australia’s largest banks, providing a range of financial services to over 13 million customers across Australia and New Zealand. The bank is known for its commitment to supporting communities and promoting financial inclusion and literacy.

Westpac’s 2025 annual report highlights a year of strategic transformation and resilience amidst global uncertainties. The bank maintained a strong balance sheet and capital position, supporting its growth initiatives and customer-focused strategies.

Key financial metrics for the year included a slight decrease in profit after tax to $6.9 billion, a stable earnings per share at 201.9 cents, and a total shareholder return of 29%. The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 12.5%, placing it in the top quartile globally. Westpac also declared a final ordinary dividend of 77 cents per share, fully franked.

Looking forward, Westpac’s management remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, including customer service enhancement, risk management, and technological transformation through its UNITE program. The bank aims to strengthen its market position and deliver sustainable returns for shareholders.

