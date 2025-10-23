Westlife Foodworld to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westlife Foodworld Limited ( (IN:WESTLIFE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Westlife Foodworld Limited has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, on November 3, 2025. Following the announcement, the company will host an earnings conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the results and engage in a Q&A session. This initiative is part of the company’s efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Westlife Foodworld Limited

Westlife Foodworld Limited operates in the food service industry, focusing primarily on managing and operating McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India. The company is known for its fast-food offerings and aims to expand its market presence in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 8,427

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 93.44B INR

