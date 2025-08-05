Westlake Chemical PRN Reports Steady Q2 2025 Income

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Westlake Chemical PRN ( (WLKP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP reported a net income of $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, consistent with the previous year’s results, despite a significant decrease in cash flows from operating activities due to higher maintenance capital expenditures from the Petro 1 turnaround. The company announced its 44th consecutive quarterly distribution and expects improvement in distributable cash flow and coverage ratio in the second half of 2025, following the completion of the Petro 1 turnaround.

The most recent analyst rating on (WLKP) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westlake Chemical PRN stock, see the WLKP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WLKP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLKP is a Outperform.

Westlake Chemical PRN demonstrates strong financial performance and attractive valuation, supported by consistent cash flow and dividends. However, recent declines in revenue and net income, coupled with mixed technical indicators, moderate the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on WLKP stock, click here.

More about Westlake Chemical PRN

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates in the chemical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of ethylene. The company has a market focus on providing stable and predictable cash flows through its sales agreement with Westlake Corporation, which covers a significant portion of its ethylene production.

Average Trading Volume: 32,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $768.9M

See more data about WLKP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue