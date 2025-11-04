Westgold Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) is now available.

Westgold Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Hon. Cheryl Edwardes AO acquiring 3,992 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing her total holdings to 22,005 shares. This transaction, executed at $5.00 per share, reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception of the company’s governance and future direction.

Westgold Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of gold. The company is known for its significant presence in the gold mining sector, contributing to the supply of this precious metal.

