Western Yilgarn Transitions to Automic for Shareholder Registry Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) has shared an update.

Western Yilgarn Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker WYX, has announced a change in its shareholder registry service provider from Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited to Automic Pty Ltd. This transition, effective from October 27, 2025, aims to offer shareholders a more efficient and accessible platform for managing their holdings through Automic’s online investor portal. The move is expected to enhance shareholder experience by providing a secure interface for updating details and viewing transaction history.

More about Pacific Bauxite Limited

Average Trading Volume: 230,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.65M

Learn more about WYX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue