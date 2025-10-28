Western Yilgarn NL Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) has provided an announcement.

Western Yilgarn NL has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 8,750,000 Nil Options and 10,000,000 Unlisted Options, with the issue date set for December 1, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial position and potentially expand its operations, which may impact its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Pacific Bauxite Limited

Average Trading Volume: 356,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$11.01M

See more data about WYX stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

