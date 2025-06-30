Western Union Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Western Union ( (WU) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Western Union appointed Barry Cooper as Chief Accounting Officer, effective July 1, 2025. Cooper brings extensive experience from previous roles at Envestnet, Echostar Corporation, and First Data Corporation, and his compensation includes a base salary, incentive awards, and a sign-on grant. His appointment is expected to enhance the company’s financial leadership without any conflicts of interest or related-party transactions.

Spark’s Take on WU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WU is a Neutral.

Western Union’s overall stock score reflects its solid financial performance and attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and there are notable risks from regional revenue declines and geopolitical challenges. The company benefits from strategic growth in Europe and digital transactions, providing potential for future improvement.

More about Western Union

Western Union operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing money transfer and payment services globally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,699,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.77B

