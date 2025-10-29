Western New England Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

Western New England Bancorp ( (WNEB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Western New England Bancorp presented to its investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company, operates as the parent company of Westfield Bank, providing banking services across western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

In its latest earnings report, Western New England Bancorp announced a net income of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, a significant increase from the $1.9 million reported in the same period last year. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

Key financial highlights include a 2.9% increase in total loans and a 3.9% rise in total deposits compared to the end of 2024. The net interest margin improved slightly to 2.81%, supported by disciplined management of funding costs and a strategic focus on core deposit growth. The company also repurchased 499,853 shares of its common stock during the first nine months of 2025.

Looking ahead, Western New England Bancorp remains focused on capital management strategies, including continued loan growth, share repurchases, and maintaining strong asset quality. The company aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders while navigating the evolving economic landscape.

