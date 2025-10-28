Western New England Bancorp Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Western New England Bancorp ( (WNEB) ).

On October 28, 2025, Western New England Bancorp announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a net income of $3.2 million for the third quarter, a decrease from the previous quarter but an increase from the same period in 2024. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend and highlighted significant growth in core deposits and loans, particularly in commercial and residential real estate. Despite a decrease in net income from the previous quarter, the company maintained a strong asset quality and continued its stock repurchase program, reflecting a disciplined capital management strategy aimed at delivering long-term shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (WNEB) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Western New England Bancorp stock, see the WNEB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WNEB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WNEB is a Neutral.

Western New England Bancorp scores well in financial performance due to strong cash flow and stable revenue growth, but profitability metrics need improvement. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, while the valuation is reasonable with a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on WNEB stock, click here.

More about Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westfield Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including loans and deposits, with a market emphasis on core deposit growth and loan expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 65,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $234M

See more data about WNEB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue