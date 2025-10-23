Western Mines Group Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) is now available.

Western Mines Group Ltd announced the quotation of 16,560,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective October 23, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially enhancing the company’s capital structure and market presence, which could have significant implications for its stakeholders and future operations.

More about Western Mines Group Ltd

Western Mines Group Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, positioning itself to capitalize on market demands for such resources.

Average Trading Volume: 77,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

