Western Mines Group Issues Unlisted Options in Strategic Move

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,550,909 unlisted options as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities are not quoted on the ASX and the issuance reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 77,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

