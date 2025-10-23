Western Mines Group Completes Capital Raising to Advance Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ).

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully completed a capital raising through the placement of 16,910,000 ordinary shares, generating A$3.720 million to fund further exploration at its Mulga Tank project. The funds will support drilling programs, geochemical assays, geophysical surveys, metallurgical test work, and a scoping study, enhancing the company’s exploration capabilities and potentially impacting its market positioning.

Western Mines Group Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary projects include the Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project, which involves exploration for nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements.

