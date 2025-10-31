Western Mines Group Advances Mulga Tank Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) just unveiled an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has reported a productive quarter with significant advancements at its Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project. The company commenced a Phase 4 drilling program, which has already yielded promising results, including visible sulphide mineralization in new areas and standout results from hole MTRC066. The company also completed diamond drilling in the Panhandle area, indicating a highly prospective dynamic komatiite flow system. Additionally, a successful capital raise of $3.72 million will support ongoing exploration efforts, further solidifying the project’s potential and the company’s strategic positioning in the mining sector.

More about Western Mines Group Ltd

Western Mines Group Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary project is the Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project, which involves the exploration of nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements.

Average Trading Volume: 81,580

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about WMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue