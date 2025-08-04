Western Gold Resources Secures $3 Million Loan to Advance Gold Duke Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Western Gold Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WGR) ) just unveiled an update.

Western Gold Resources Limited has secured a $3 million non-dilutive loan facility to advance its Gold Duke Project, aiming to commence mining operations by late 4Q25. This financial arrangement, supported by a deferred payment facility from SSH Mining, highlights the project’s quality and aligns with favorable gold market conditions, potentially enhancing the project’s economics.

More about Western Gold Resources Ltd.

Western Gold Resources Limited (ASX: WGR) is a company operating in the gold mining industry, focusing on advancing its 100% owned Gold Duke Project. The company is committed to minimizing shareholder dilution while progressing towards gold production, leveraging strategic partnerships and financial arrangements.

Average Trading Volume: 491,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.01M

