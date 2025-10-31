Western Digital Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

Western Digital Corp. ( (WDC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Western Digital Corp. presented to its investors.

Western Digital Corp. is a leading data storage company that provides innovative solutions for cloud, enterprise, and AI-driven data workloads. The company is known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to scalable and sustainable storage solutions.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2026, Western Digital reported strong financial results with a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 27%, reaching $2.82 billion. The company also achieved a GAAP diluted EPS of $3.07 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.78, reflecting robust operational performance.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a gross margin increase to 43.5% and a substantial rise in operating income to $792 million, marking a 137% year-over-year growth. The company also generated $672 million in cash flow from operations and $599 million in free cash flow. Western Digital’s Board of Directors has responded to this positive momentum by increasing the quarterly cash dividend by 25% to $0.125 per share.

Looking ahead, Western Digital anticipates continued revenue growth driven by data center demand and expects Q2FY26 revenue to rise by 20% year over year. The company remains focused on leveraging its high-capacity drives to enhance profitability and capture emerging opportunities in the data storage market.

Overall, Western Digital’s strategic focus on innovation and operational efficiency positions it well for sustained growth, as it continues to navigate a dynamic market environment and capitalize on the increasing demand for data storage solutions.

