West Pharmaceutical Services Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

An update from West Pharmaceutical Services ( (WST) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, West Pharmaceutical Services announced its second-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 9.2% increase in net sales to $766.5 million and a rise in diluted EPS to $1.82. The company also raised its full-year 2025 net sales and adjusted-diluted EPS guidance, reflecting strong performance in high-value products and favorable foreign exchange rates. The Board approved a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.22 per share, to be paid on November 19, 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WST is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 64 reflects solid financial performance and improved earnings guidance, which are offset by technical weakness and potential valuation concerns. Positive earnings call highlights are tempered by transitional challenges and market uncertainties.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, supporting drug developers in the containment and delivery of medicines. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West delivers over 41 billion components and devices annually. The company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 663,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.33B

