West Coast Silver Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Errawarra Resources Ltd. ( (AU:WCE) ) has provided an announcement.

West Coast Silver Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically 1,250,000 options that were set to expire on May 18, 2028. These options have lapsed due to the conditions for their exercise not being met or becoming incapable of being satisfied, which may impact the company’s capital structure and investor relations.

More about Errawarra Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,452,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.52M

