West China Cement Projects Significant Profit Surge for H1 2025

West China Cement ( (HK:2233) ) has provided an update.

West China Cement Limited has announced a significant increase in its profit for the first half of 2025, with expectations of an 80% to 100% rise compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to a substantial increase in overseas cement sales, improved average selling prices, reduced cost of sales in China, and profits from property sales. Additionally, the company recorded a reversal of impairment losses on goodwill and other non-current assets. These developments are expected to positively impact the company’s financial performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2233) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about West China Cement

West China Cement Limited is a company incorporated in Jersey, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement. The company operates in the construction materials industry, with a focus on both domestic and international markets, particularly in the People’s Republic of China and overseas.

Average Trading Volume: 43,616,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.32B

