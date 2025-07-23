West China Cement Clarifies Positive Profit Outlook for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

West China Cement ( (HK:2233) ) has issued an update.

West China Cement Limited has issued a clarification regarding its positive profit alert for the first half of 2025. The company expects a significant increase in net profit attributable to its owners, ranging from approximately RMB696.4 million to RMB773.8 million, which represents an 80% to 100% rise compared to the same period in 2024. This announcement underscores the company’s strong financial performance and potential positive impact on its market position.

More about West China Cement

West China Cement Limited is a company incorporated in Jersey, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement. It operates within the construction materials industry, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 43,616,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.32B

